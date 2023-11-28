The Southern Jaguars (1-5) visit the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) after losing four straight road games. The Golden Eagles are heavy favorites by 32.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 154.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marquette vs. Southern Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -32.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette Betting Records & Stats

Only one of Marquette's four matchups has gone over 154.5 points.

The average point total in Marquette's games this season is 147, 7.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Golden Eagles are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Southern (1-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 33.3% less often than Marquette (2-2-0) this year.

Marquette vs. Southern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 1 25% 79.5 149.2 67.5 154.7 145.8 Southern 4 66.7% 69.7 149.2 87.2 154.7 148.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Marquette Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles average 79.5 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 87.2 the Jaguars allow.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marquette vs. Southern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 32.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 2-2-0 0-0 2-2-0 Southern 1-5-0 0-0 3-3-0

Marquette vs. Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Southern 16-1 Home Record 9-2 8-4 Away Record 5-12 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-2-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.5 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.