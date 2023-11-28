Tuesday's game that pits the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) versus the Southern Jaguars (1-5) at Fiserv Forum is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 90-62 in favor of Marquette, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 28.

According to our computer prediction, Southern is projected to cover the point spread (32.5) against Marquette. The two teams are projected to go under the 154.5 over/under.

Marquette vs. Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Line: Marquette -32.5

Marquette -32.5 Point Total: 154.5

Marquette vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 90, Southern 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Southern

Pick ATS: Southern (+32.5)



Southern (+32.5) Pick OU: Under (154.5)



Marquette is 2-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Southern's 1-5-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Golden Eagles are 2-2-0 and the Jaguars are 3-3-0. The two teams put up 149.2 points per game combined, 5.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' +72 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.5 points per game (99th in college basketball) while giving up 67.5 per contest (120th in college basketball).

Marquette averages 31 rebounds per game (275th in college basketball) while conceding 33.2 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.2 boards per game.

Marquette makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.3. It shoots 33.1% from deep while its opponents hit 34.1% from long range.

The Golden Eagles average 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (86th in college basketball), and give up 85.5 points per 100 possessions (111th in college basketball).

Marquette wins the turnover battle by six per game, committing 8.8 (20th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.8.

