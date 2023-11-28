Tuesday's game that pits the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) against the Southern Jaguars (1-5) at Fiserv Forum is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 90-62 in favor of Marquette, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 28.

According to our computer prediction, Southern should cover the spread, which is listed at 32.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 151.5 over/under.

Marquette vs. Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Line: Marquette -32.5

Marquette -32.5 Point Total: 151.5

Marquette vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 90, Southern 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Southern

Pick ATS: Southern (+32.5)



Southern (+32.5) Pick OU: Over (151.5)



Marquette is 2-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Southern's 1-5-0 ATS record. The Golden Eagles have gone over the point total in two games, while Jaguars games have gone over three times. The two teams put up 149.2 points per game combined, 2.3 less than this matchup's over/under.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles average 79.5 points per game (99th in college basketball) while allowing 67.5 per outing (120th in college basketball). They have a +72 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.0 points per game.

Marquette comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.2 boards. It is pulling down 31.0 rebounds per game (275th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.2 per outing.

Marquette connects on 8.2 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball) at a 33.1% rate (180th in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 its opponents make while shooting 34.1% from deep.

The Golden Eagles' 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 86th in college basketball, and the 85.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 111th in college basketball.

Marquette wins the turnover battle by 6.0 per game, committing 8.8 (20th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.8.

