Tuesday's contest at Fiserv Forum has the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) squaring off against the Southern Jaguars (1-5) at 9:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 90-62 win, as our model heavily favors Marquette.

The game has no line set.

Marquette vs. Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 90, Southern 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-27.3)

Marquette (-27.3) Computer Predicted Total: 151.9

Marquette's record against the spread this season is 2-2-0, and Southern's is 1-5-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Golden Eagles are 2-2-0 and the Jaguars are 3-3-0.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 12 points per game (scoring 79.5 points per game to rank 99th in college basketball while giving up 67.5 per contest to rank 120th in college basketball) and have a +72 scoring differential overall.

Marquette comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.2 boards. It is grabbing 31 rebounds per game (275th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.2 per contest.

Marquette makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.3. It shoots 33.1% from deep while its opponents hit 34.1% from long range.

The Golden Eagles' 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 86th in college basketball, and the 85.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 111th in college basketball.

Marquette wins the turnover battle by six per game, committing 8.8 (20th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.8.

