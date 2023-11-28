How to Watch Marquette vs. Southern on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southern Jaguars (1-5) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing streak when visiting the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Marquette vs. Southern Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Jaguars have allowed to their opponents (53.1%).
- The Golden Eagles are the 275th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jaguars rank 359th.
- The Golden Eagles score 79.5 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 87.2 the Jaguars give up.
- Marquette is 2-0 when scoring more than 87.2 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marquette put up 83.3 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles gave up 71.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 73.7.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Marquette fared better when playing at home last season, draining 8.9 threes per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|UCLA
|W 71-69
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Kansas
|W 73-59
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Purdue
|L 78-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/6/2023
|Texas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
