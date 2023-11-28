The Southern Jaguars (1-5) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing streak when visiting the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Southern Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Jaguars have allowed to their opponents (53.1%).

The Golden Eagles are the 275th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jaguars rank 359th.

The Golden Eagles score 79.5 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 87.2 the Jaguars give up.

Marquette is 2-0 when scoring more than 87.2 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette put up 83.3 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles gave up 71.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 73.7.

When it comes to three-pointers, Marquette fared better when playing at home last season, draining 8.9 threes per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule