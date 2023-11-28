The Southern Jaguars (1-5) aim to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Southern Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% lower than the 53.1% of shots the Jaguars' opponents have made.

The Golden Eagles are the 275th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jaguars sit at 359th.

The Golden Eagles average 79.5 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 87.2 the Jaguars allow.

When Marquette scores more than 87.2 points, it is 2-0.

Southern Stats Insights

Southern has compiled a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.3% from the field.

The Jaguars are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 296th.

The Jaguars' 69.7 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 67.5 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

When Southern allows fewer than 79.5 points, it is 1-1.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Marquette performed better in home games last season, averaging 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game on the road.

The Golden Eagles surrendered 71.1 points per game last season at home, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.7).

Looking at three-pointers, Marquette fared better at home last year, averaging 8.9 treys per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Southern scored more points at home (82.5 per game) than away (65.4) last season.

At home, the Jaguars gave up 66.9 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.6).

At home, Southern made 9.1 trifectas per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (30.5%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/20/2023 UCLA W 71-69 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/21/2023 Kansas W 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/22/2023 Purdue L 78-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Southern - Fiserv Forum 12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center 12/6/2023 Texas - Fiserv Forum

