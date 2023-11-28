The Southern Jaguars (1-5) will try to end a four-game road skid when squaring off against the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, airing at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Southern Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Jaguars have allowed to their opponents (53.1%).

The Golden Eagles are the 275th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars sit at 359th.

The Golden Eagles average 7.7 fewer points per game (79.5) than the Jaguars give up (87.2).

Marquette has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 87.2 points.

Southern Stats Insights

This season, Southern has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.3% from the field.

The Jaguars are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 296th.

The Jaguars score an average of 69.7 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 67.5 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.

When Southern allows fewer than 79.5 points, it is 1-1.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette scored 83.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (79.7).

Defensively the Golden Eagles played better at home last year, giving up 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 in road games.

Marquette drained 8.9 treys per game with a 36.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged away from home (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Southern put up more points at home (82.5 per game) than away (65.4) last season.

At home, the Jaguars allowed 66.9 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.6.

At home, Southern drained 9.1 trifectas per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (6.7). Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (30.5%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/20/2023 UCLA W 71-69 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/21/2023 Kansas W 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/22/2023 Purdue L 78-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Southern - Fiserv Forum 12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center 12/6/2023 Texas - Fiserv Forum

Southern Upcoming Schedule