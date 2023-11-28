Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marinette County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Marinette County, Wisconsin and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Marinette County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Niagara High School at Carney-Nadeau High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Carney, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Little Wolf High School at Crivitz High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Crivitz, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florence High School at Wausaukee High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Wausaukee, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
