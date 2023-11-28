Kaseya Center is where the Miami Heat (10-7) and Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) will match up on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Heat

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSWI

TNT, BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks won their previous game against the Trail Blazers, 108-102, on Sunday. Antetokounmpo led the way with 33 points, plus 16 boards and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 33 16 6 1 3 0 Damian Lillard 31 5 4 2 0 4 Malik Beasley 14 6 0 3 0 4

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bucks vs Heat Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo's averages for the season are 29.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists, making 59.4% of his shots from the floor (eighth in league).

Damian Lillard contributes with 25.6 points per game, plus 4.5 boards and 6.3 assists.

The Bucks get 13.3 points, 5.2 boards and 1.1 assists per game from Brook Lopez.

Bobby Portis provides the Bucks 11.8 points, 6.6 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Malik Beasley's numbers for the season are 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 48.5% of his shots from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per game.

Watch Bam Adebayo, Antetokounmpo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 30.7 10.7 5 1.4 0.8 0.2 Damian Lillard 21.4 3.6 6.1 0.8 0 2.6 Brook Lopez 15.2 5.5 1.3 1.1 3.6 1.6 Bobby Portis 12 7.5 1.1 0.7 0.8 1.2 Malik Beasley 12.4 4.5 1.2 0.8 0.1 3.1

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.