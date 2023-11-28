How to Watch the Bucks vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (10-7) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) after winning three straight home games.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.
Bucks vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bucks vs Heat Additional Info
|Bucks vs Heat Injury Report
|Bucks vs Heat Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Heat Prediction
|Bucks vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Heat Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bucks Stats Insights
- This season, the Bucks have a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.
- Milwaukee is 8-2 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
- The Heat are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 19th.
- The Bucks average 120.4 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 107.8 the Heat give up.
- Milwaukee is 12-4 when scoring more than 107.8 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks are scoring 118.8 points per game this season at home, which is 3.3 fewer points than they're averaging when playing on the road (122.1).
- Defensively Milwaukee has played better in home games this season, giving up 116.1 points per game, compared to 119.0 in away games.
- In terms of three-pointers, the Bucks have performed worse when playing at home this season, averaging 13.9 threes per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 14.1 per game and a 39.6% percentage on the road.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Khris Middleton
|Questionable
|Achilles
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.