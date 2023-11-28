Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Brown County, Wisconsin today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brown County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wrightstown High School at Denmark High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Denmark, WI
- Conference: North Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.