Entering a game against the Seattle Kraken (8-9-5), the Chicago Blackhawks (6-13) will be monitoring six players on the injury report. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28 at United Center.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Luke Philp C Out Achilles
Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee
Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin
Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body
Samuel Savoie C Out Leg
Jarred Tinordi D Out Oblique

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Brandon Tanev LW Questionable Lower Body
Oliver Bjorkstrand RW Questionable Undisclosed
Philipp Grubauer G Questionable Undisclosed
Andre Burakovsky LW Out Upper Body

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: United Center

Blackhawks Season Insights

  • The Blackhawks have 49 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.
  • Chicago has conceded 70 total goals this season (3.7 per game), ranking 22nd in the NHL.
  • With a goal differential of -21, they are 31st in the league.

Kraken Season Insights

  • Seattle's 61 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.
  • They have the league's 27th-ranked goal differential at -15.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Kraken (-185) Blackhawks (+150) 6.5

