In the upcoming tilt versus the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Alex Vlasic to light the lamp for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alex Vlasic score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Vlasic stats and insights

Vlasic is yet to score through 17 games this season.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

Vlasic has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 76 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Vlasic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:20 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:25 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:10 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:01 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:01 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 23:28 Away W 5-3 11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:47 Home L 4-2 10/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 9:53 Away W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.