The Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-4) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Kohl Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BTN.

Wisconsin vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Wisconsin vs. Western Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wisconsin Moneyline Western Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Wisconsin (-27.5) 136.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wisconsin (-27.5) 136.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wisconsin vs. Western Illinois Betting Trends

Wisconsin has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Badgers games have hit the over three out of six times this season.

Western Illinois has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this year.

This year, games featuring the Leathernecks have hit the over twice.

Wisconsin Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Wisconsin is four spots lower based on its national championship odds (37th in college basketball) compared to its computer ranking (33rd).

The implied probability of Wisconsin winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

