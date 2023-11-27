How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Western Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-4) hope to snap a four-game road losing streak at the Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wisconsin vs. Western Illinois Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Leathernecks allow to opponents.
- Wisconsin has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Leathernecks are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Badgers sit at 228th.
- The Badgers average 74.3 points per game, only three fewer points than the 77.3 the Leathernecks give up.
- Wisconsin is 2-0 when scoring more than 77.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- On offense, Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 67.3 points per game on the road.
- Defensively the Badgers were better in home games last season, giving up 60.7 points per game, compared to 71 in road games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Wisconsin performed better in home games last year, sinking 8.5 threes per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 78-68
|Kohl Center
|11/20/2023
|Virginia
|W 65-41
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|SMU
|W 69-61
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/27/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/2/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.