Wisconsin vs. Western Illinois November 27 Tickets & Start Time
The Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) face the Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.
Wisconsin vs. Western Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Wisconsin Top Players (2022-23)
- Steven Crowl: 12.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyler Wahl: 11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chucky Hepburn: 12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Connor Essegian: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Max Klesmit: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Western Illinois Top Players (2022-23)
- Trenton Massner: 19 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jesiah West: 9.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Alec Rosner: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Vuk Stevanic: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Quinlan Bennett: 9.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Wisconsin vs. Western Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Wisconsin Rank
|Wisconsin AVG
|Western Illinois AVG
|Western Illinois Rank
|328th
|65.3
|Points Scored
|73
|144th
|30th
|63.6
|Points Allowed
|72.4
|248th
|302nd
|29.5
|Rebounds
|30.6
|251st
|317th
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|215th
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|7
|219th
|300th
|11.6
|Assists
|13.7
|128th
|1st
|8
|Turnovers
|10.1
|25th
