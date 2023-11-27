Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marinette County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Marinette County, Wisconsin has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Marinette County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Twin Cities Academy at Saint Thomas Aquinas Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Marinette, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goodman High School at Niagara High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Niagara, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
