Marinette County, Wisconsin has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marinette County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Twin Cities Academy at Saint Thomas Aquinas Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 27

6:00 PM CT on November 27 Location: Marinette, WI

Marinette, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Goodman High School at Niagara High School