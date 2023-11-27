The Monday college basketball schedule includes one game with a Horizon team in action. That matchup? The the Marshall Thundering Herd playing the Wright State Raiders.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Horizon Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Marshall Thundering Herd at Wright State Raiders 7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 27 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Horizon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!