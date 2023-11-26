Will Wyatt Kaiser Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 26?
Will Wyatt Kaiser light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Wyatt Kaiser score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Kaiser stats and insights
- Kaiser is yet to score through 18 games this season.
- He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
- Kaiser has zero points on the power play.
Blues defensive stats
- On defense, the Blues are allowing 59 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.4 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Kaiser recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:38
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:29
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:41
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:28
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|17:34
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:54
|Away
|L 8-1
Blackhawks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
