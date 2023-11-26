Will Wyatt Kaiser light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Wyatt Kaiser score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Kaiser stats and insights

Kaiser is yet to score through 18 games this season.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

Kaiser has zero points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are allowing 59 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.4 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Kaiser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:43 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:38 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:29 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:06 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:26 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:41 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:28 Away W 5-3 11/5/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:34 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:24 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:54 Away L 8-1

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

