For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, is Philipp Kurashev a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Kurashev stats and insights

In four of 12 games this season, Kurashev has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He has a 21.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are allowing 59 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

