Today's Ligue 1 schedule has lots in store. Among those contests is Toulouse FC squaring off against OGC Nice.

Searching for how to watch Ligue 1 action? All the games to watch today are here.

Watch OGC Nice vs Toulouse FC

Toulouse FC journeys to match up with OGC Nice at Allianz Rivera in Nice.

Game Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Favorite: OGC Nice (-200)

OGC Nice (-200) Underdog: Toulouse FC (+600)

Toulouse FC (+600) Draw: (+320)



Watch FC Lorient vs FC Metz

FC Metz journeys to match up with FC Lorient at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir in Lorient.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Favorite: FC Lorient (+100)

FC Lorient (+100) Underdog: FC Metz (+300)

FC Metz (+300) Draw: (+245)



Watch Montpellier HSC vs Stade Brest 29

Stade Brest 29 journeys to face Montpellier HSC at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Favorite: Montpellier HSC (+130)

Montpellier HSC (+130) Underdog: Stade Brest 29 (+215)

Stade Brest 29 (+215) Draw: (+240)



Watch FC Nantes vs Le Havre AC

Le Havre AC travels to play FC Nantes at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network

Favorite: FC Nantes (+110)

FC Nantes (+110) Underdog: Le Havre AC (+280)

Le Havre AC (+280) Draw: (+235)



Watch Stade Rennes vs Stade Reims

Stade Reims journeys to play Stade Rennes at Roazhon Park in Rennes.

Game Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Favorite: Stade Rennes (-105)

Stade Rennes (-105) Underdog: Stade Reims (+290)

Stade Reims (+290) Draw: (+265)



Watch Olympique Lyon vs Lille OSC

Lille OSC makes the trip to take on Olympique Lyon at Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Favorite: Lille OSC (+140)

Lille OSC (+140) Underdog: Olympique Lyon (+210)

Olympique Lyon (+210) Draw: (+230)



Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.