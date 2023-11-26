Damian Lillard and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks will be matching up versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lillard had 31 points, six rebounds and 10 assists in his previous game, which ended in a 131-128 win against the Wizards.

If you'd like to make predictions on Lillard's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 28.5 25.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 Assists 7.5 6.4 PRA -- 36 PR -- 29.6 3PM 3.5 2.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Lillard's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Damian Lillard Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, he's put up 16.9% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.9 per contest.

He's made 2.8 threes per game, or 17.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Lillard's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 102.1 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 104 per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Trail Blazers are ranked 15th in the NBA, conceding 113 points per contest.

The Trail Blazers give up 45.5 rebounds per contest, ranking 24th in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers allow 26.6 assists per game, 19th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers are ranked third in the NBA, conceding 10.8 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.