Giannis Antetokounmpo, Top Bucks Players to Watch vs. the Trail Blazers - November 26
The Milwaukee Bucks (11-5) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (4-11) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday at Fiserv Forum. Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks is a player to watch in this game.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+
Bucks' Last Game
The Bucks won their most recent game against the Wizards, 131-128, on Friday. Brook Lopez led the way with 39 points, plus six rebounds and one assist.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Brook Lopez
|39
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Damian Lillard
|31
|6
|10
|0
|0
|2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|31
|9
|3
|3
|1
|0
Bucks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo posts 29.7 points, 10.3 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, making 59.9% of shots from the field (eighth in NBA).
- Damian Lillard's numbers on the season are 25.2 points, 6.4 assists and 4.4 boards per contest.
- Lopez's numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 1 assists and 5.1 boards per contest.
- Bobby Portis puts up 11.8 points, 6.5 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 49% from the floor.
- Malik Beasley's numbers on the season are 10.7 points, 1.4 assists and 4.2 boards per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|28.9
|10
|4.9
|1.3
|0.8
|0.2
|Damian Lillard
|21.7
|3.3
|6
|0.9
|0
|2.4
|Brook Lopez
|15.6
|5.5
|1
|0.8
|3.6
|1.8
|Bobby Portis
|12.6
|7.2
|1.2
|0.5
|0.5
|1.1
|Malik Beasley
|12
|4.5
|1.4
|0.6
|0.1
|2.8
