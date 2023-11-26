The Milwaukee Bucks (11-5) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (4-11) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday at Fiserv Forum. Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks won their most recent game against the Wizards, 131-128, on Friday. Brook Lopez led the way with 39 points, plus six rebounds and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brook Lopez 39 6 1 2 3 4 Damian Lillard 31 6 10 0 0 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo 31 9 3 3 1 0

Bucks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo posts 29.7 points, 10.3 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, making 59.9% of shots from the field (eighth in NBA).

Damian Lillard's numbers on the season are 25.2 points, 6.4 assists and 4.4 boards per contest.

Lopez's numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 1 assists and 5.1 boards per contest.

Bobby Portis puts up 11.8 points, 6.5 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 49% from the floor.

Malik Beasley's numbers on the season are 10.7 points, 1.4 assists and 4.2 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 28.9 10 4.9 1.3 0.8 0.2 Damian Lillard 21.7 3.3 6 0.9 0 2.4 Brook Lopez 15.6 5.5 1 0.8 3.6 1.8 Bobby Portis 12.6 7.2 1.2 0.5 0.5 1.1 Malik Beasley 12 4.5 1.4 0.6 0.1 2.8

