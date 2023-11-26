The Milwaukee Bucks (11-5) hope to extend a six-game home winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (4-11) on November 26, 2023.

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports

Bucks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 49.2% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

Milwaukee has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.2% from the field.

The Bucks are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 27th.

The 121.1 points per game the Bucks put up are 8.1 more points than the Trail Blazers allow (113).

When Milwaukee puts up more than 113 points, it is 10-2.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are averaging 120.1 points per game this season in home games, which is two fewer points than they're averaging in road games (122.1).

When playing at home, Milwaukee is giving up 1.1 fewer points per game (117.9) than away from home (119).

Looking at three-pointers, the Bucks have performed worse at home this season, making 13.9 threes per game with a 35.8% three-point percentage, compared to 14.1 per game and a 39.6% percentage in road games.

