How to Watch the Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (11-5) hope to extend a six-game home winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (4-11) on November 26, 2023.
Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Bucks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 49.2% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.
- Milwaukee has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.2% from the field.
- The Bucks are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 27th.
- The 121.1 points per game the Bucks put up are 8.1 more points than the Trail Blazers allow (113).
- When Milwaukee puts up more than 113 points, it is 10-2.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks are averaging 120.1 points per game this season in home games, which is two fewer points than they're averaging in road games (122.1).
- When playing at home, Milwaukee is giving up 1.1 fewer points per game (117.9) than away from home (119).
- Looking at three-pointers, the Bucks have performed worse at home this season, making 13.9 threes per game with a 35.8% three-point percentage, compared to 14.1 per game and a 39.6% percentage in road games.
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Questionable
|Non-Covid Illness
