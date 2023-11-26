The Milwaukee Bucks (11-5) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers (4-11) at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, November 26 at 3:30 PM ET.

The Bucks won their most recent outing 131-128 against the Wizards on Friday. Brook Lopez's team-leading 39 points led the Bucks in the win.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 8.1 3.9 1.7

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Robert Williams III: Out For Season (Knee), Anfernee Simons: Out (Thumb), Ishmail Wainright: Out (Knee), Justin Minaya: Questionable (Illness), Deandre Ayton: Questionable (Back)

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

