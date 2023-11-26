The Milwaukee Bucks (11-5) are heavily favored (by 12.5 points) to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (4-11) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -12.5 230.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee's 16 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 230.5 points 12 times.

Milwaukee's matchups this year have an average total of 239.6, 9.1 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Bucks have put together a 6-10-0 record against the spread.

Milwaukee has won 11, or 73.3%, of the 15 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Milwaukee has played as a favorite of -750 or more once this season and won that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bucks have a 88.2% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 12 75% 121.1 225.5 118.4 231.4 233.6 Trail Blazers 2 13.3% 104.4 225.5 113 231.4 221.7

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.

The Bucks have hit the over in six of their last 10 outings.

Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (4-4-0) than it has at home (2-6-0).

The Bucks record 121.1 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 113 the Trail Blazers allow.

Milwaukee has a 6-6 record against the spread and a 10-2 record overall when scoring more than 113 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Bucks and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 6-10 0-2 10-6 Trail Blazers 6-9 0-1 7-8

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Bucks Trail Blazers 121.1 Points Scored (PG) 104.4 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 6-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 10-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 118.4 Points Allowed (PG) 113 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 1-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-6 1-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.