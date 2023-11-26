Coming off a hat trick last time out, Jason Dickinson and the Chicago Blackhawks host the St. Louis Blues on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs Blues Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have conceded 66 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 22nd in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have 47 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that time.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 18 10 7 17 10 15 38.8% Philipp Kurashev 12 4 8 12 3 7 50% Jason Dickinson 18 6 5 11 6 9 43% Nick Foligno 18 2 7 9 6 19 52.4% Corey Perry 16 4 5 9 8 6 -

Blues Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Blues are giving up 59 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league action.

The Blues' 55 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Blues have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Blues have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that time.

Blues Key Players