Blackhawks vs. Blues Injury Report Today - November 26
Going into a matchup with the St. Louis Blues (10-8-1), the Chicago Blackhawks (6-12) are keeping their eye on six players on the injury report. The game begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 at United Center.
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Andreas Athanasiou
|C
|Out
|Groin
|Colin Blackwell
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Jarred Tinordi
|D
|Out
|Oblique
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: United Center
Blackhawks Season Insights
- The Blackhawks' 47 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the league.
- Chicago has allowed 66 total goals this season (3.7 per game), ranking 23rd in the league.
- Their -19 goal differential is 31st in the league.
Blues Season Insights
- The Blues' 55 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 27th in the league.
- Their goal differential (-4) ranks 19th in the league.
Blackhawks vs. Blues Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Blues (-140)
|Blackhawks (+115)
|6.5
