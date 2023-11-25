Based on our computer projection model, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will defeat the Wisconsin Badgers when the two teams come together at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday, November 25, which kicks off at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Minnesota (+2.5) Over (43.5) Minnesota 23, Wisconsin 22

Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)

The Badgers have a 60.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Badgers are 4-5-1 against the spread this year.

In games they were favored in by 2.5 points or more so far this season, the Wisconsin has gone 3-5-1 against the spread.

Out of 10 Badgers games so far this season, four have hit the over.

The point total average for Wisconsin games this season is 47.9, 4.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Minnesota Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Golden Gophers have a 44.4% chance to win.

The Golden Gophers have gone 3-8-0 ATS this year.

Minnesota has a 1-3 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

Golden Gophers games have gone over the point total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The average total in Minnesota games this year is 1.3 more points than the point total of 43.5 in this outing.

Badgers vs. Golden Gophers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wisconsin 22.4 19.4 21 17.7 24.8 22.3 Minnesota 20.7 26.8 22.7 21.8 18.4 32.8

