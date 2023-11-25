Week 13 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Wisconsin
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Wisconsin Badgers versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers is a game to see for fans of Wisconsin college football on a Week 13 slate that includes a lot of exciting matchups.
College Football Games to Watch in Wisconsin on TV This Week
Wisconsin Badgers at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Wisconsin (-2.5)
