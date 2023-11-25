The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-3) will look to end a three-game road skid when visiting the Milwaukee Panthers (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Klotsche Center, airing at 12:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Milwaukee vs. Central Michigan Scoring Comparison

  • The Chippewas put up an average of 63.5 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 64.3 the Panthers allow.
  • Milwaukee is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 63.5 points.
  • The Panthers record 5.0 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Chippewas allow (73.8).
  • When Central Michigan allows fewer than 68.8 points, it is 1-1.
  • The Panthers are making 41.1% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% lower than the Chippewas allow to opponents (42.0%).
  • The Chippewas shoot 36.9% from the field, 3.6% lower than the Panthers allow.

Milwaukee Leaders

  • Kamy Peppler: 14.7 PTS, 6.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 41.8 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47)
  • Kendall Nead: 21.2 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)
  • Jorey Buwalda: 8.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 51.4 FG%
  • Jada Donaldson: 6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
  • Angie Cera: 10.0 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Milwaukee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ McNeese W 88-67 The Legacy Center
11/18/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 67-61 The Legacy Center
11/21/2023 Edgewood W 70-50 Klotsche Center
11/25/2023 Central Michigan - Klotsche Center
11/30/2023 Green Bay - Klotsche Center
12/3/2023 @ IUPUI - IUPUI Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.