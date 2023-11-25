How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Southern Miss on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-4) will try to break a three-game losing skid when visiting the Milwaukee Panthers (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. This matchup is at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Milwaukee vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Milwaukee Stats Insights
- This season, the Panthers have a 38.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 38.9% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have made.
- In games Milwaukee shoots better than 38.9% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
- The Panthers are the 120th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 167th.
- The Panthers put up 14.5 more points per game (75.3) than the Golden Eagles allow (60.8).
- When Milwaukee totals more than 60.8 points, it is 3-3.
Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Milwaukee performed better in home games last year, scoring 84.8 points per game, compared to 69.3 per game in away games.
- When playing at home, the Panthers surrendered 7.4 fewer points per game (70.1) than when playing on the road (77.5).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Milwaukee fared better when playing at home last season, draining 8.7 threes per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage in road games.
Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Luther
|W 85-56
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|11/20/2023
|Stetson
|L 85-67
|Ocean Center
|11/21/2023
|Siena
|W 61-59
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Southern Miss
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Green Bay
|-
|Resch Center
|12/6/2023
|@ St. Thomas
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
