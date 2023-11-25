Saturday's contest between the Milwaukee Panthers (3-3) and Central Michigan Chippewas (1-3) at Klotsche Center has a projected final score of 79-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Milwaukee, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Panthers are coming off of a 70-50 win over Edgewood in their last game on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Milwaukee vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Milwaukee vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Milwaukee 79, Central Michigan 58

Other Horizon Predictions

Milwaukee Schedule Analysis

The Panthers registered their signature win of the season on November 18, when they beat the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils, who rank No. 308 in our computer rankings, 67-61.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Panthers are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Panthers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Milwaukee 2023-24 Best Wins

67-61 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 308) on November 18

88-67 on the road over McNeese (No. 352) on November 17

Milwaukee Leaders

Kamy Peppler: 14.7 PTS, 6.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 41.8 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47)

14.7 PTS, 6.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 41.8 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47) Kendall Nead: 21.2 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)

21.2 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37) Jorey Buwalda: 8.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 51.4 FG%

8.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 51.4 FG% Jada Donaldson: 6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Angie Cera: 10.0 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

Milwaukee Performance Insights

The Panthers' +27 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.8 points per game (164th in college basketball) while allowing 64.3 per contest (196th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.