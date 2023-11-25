The Washington State Cougars (7-0) will look to extend a seven-game winning run when hitting the road against the Green Bay Phoenix (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Green Bay vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison

The Cougars score 14.3 more points per game (76.9) than the Phoenix allow (62.6).

Washington State is 6-0 when it scores more than 62.6 points.

Green Bay's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 76.9 points.

The Phoenix average 72.8 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 55.3 the Cougars give up.

Green Bay has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 55.3 points.

When Washington State allows fewer than 72.8 points, it is 7-0.

This season the Phoenix are shooting 45.7% from the field, 12.9% higher than the Cougars give up.

The Cougars' 47.7 shooting percentage from the field is 8.9 higher than the Phoenix have conceded.

Green Bay Leaders

Cassie Schiltz: 10.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

10.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Natalie McNeal: 10.0 PTS, 45.8 FG%

10.0 PTS, 45.8 FG% Callie Genke: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.2 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.2 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Maddy Schreiber: 9.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

9.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 6.8 PTS, 45.5 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Bay Schedule