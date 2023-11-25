The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-3) are favored by 3.5 points against the Green Bay Phoenix (2-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total is 126.5 for the matchup.

Green Bay vs. St. Thomas Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Venue: Resch Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. Thomas -3.5 126.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Phoenix Betting Records & Stats

Green Bay and its opponents have scored more than 126.5 combined points twice this season.

Green Bay has had an average of 125.8 points scored in its games so far this season, 0.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Green Bay has covered the spread twice in four opportunities this year.

Green Bay has been an underdog in three games this season and has come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.

The Phoenix have a record of 1-3 when they're set as an underdog of +140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Green Bay has a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Green Bay vs. St. Thomas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 126.5 % of Games Over 126.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. Thomas 2 50% 69.7 129.1 62.5 128.9 135.0 Green Bay 2 50% 59.4 129.1 66.4 128.9 131.0

Additional Green Bay Insights & Trends

The Phoenix score only 3.1 fewer points per game (59.4) than the Tommies give up to opponents (62.5).

Green Bay vs. St. Thomas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. Thomas 2-2-0 0-2 0-4-0 Green Bay 2-2-0 2-2 1-3-0

Green Bay vs. St. Thomas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. Thomas Green Bay 12-2 Home Record 2-10 4-11 Away Record 1-17 8-1-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 5-10-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.8 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.6 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

