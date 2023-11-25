The Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) meet the Saint Thomas Tommies (1-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. St. Thomas Game Information

Green Bay Top Players (2022-23)

Cade Meyer: 10.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

St. Thomas Top Players (2022-23)

Andrew Rohde: 17.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Green Bay vs. St. Thomas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Green Bay Rank Green Bay AVG St. Thomas AVG St. Thomas Rank 360th 59.3 Points Scored 74.2 118th 333rd 76.5 Points Allowed 70.2 179th 363rd 25.3 Rebounds 29.0 317th 347th 5.8 Off. Rebounds 7.1 292nd 237th 6.8 3pt Made 9.0 35th 331st 10.9 Assists 12.9 186th 304th 13.2 Turnovers 9.5 15th

