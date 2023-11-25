The Green Bay Phoenix (2-3) go up against the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Resch Center. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Green Bay vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Green Bay Stats Insights

Green Bay has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

The Phoenix are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tommies sit at 306th.

The Phoenix's 59.4 points per game are just 3.1 fewer points than the 62.5 the Tommies allow to opponents.

Green Bay has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Green Bay put up more points at home (61.8 per game) than away (57.6) last season.

At home, the Phoenix gave up 75.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 76.8.

Beyond the arc, Green Bay drained more 3-pointers away (7.2 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (29.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule