The No. 18 Tulane Green Wave (10-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the UTSA Roadrunners (8-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Yulman Stadium in an AAC clash.

Tulane sports the 62nd-ranked offense this season (391.6 yards per game), and has been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking 25th-best with just 323.9 yards allowed per game. With 429.1 total yards per game on offense, UTSA ranks 36th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 59th, allowing 370.8 total yards per contest.

See how to watch this matchup on ABC

Tulane vs. UTSA Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Tulane vs. UTSA Key Statistics

Tulane UTSA 391.6 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.1 (37th) 323.9 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.8 (56th) 161.8 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.6 (47th) 229.8 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.5 (48th) 15 (65th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (50th) 17 (41st) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (61st)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt leads Tulane with 2,043 yards (185.7 ypg) on 155-of-225 passing with 19 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 271 rushing yards on 78 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Makhi Hughes has carried the ball 206 times for a team-high 1,080 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner.

Lawrence Keys III's leads his squad with 599 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 33 receptions (out of 57 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Chris Brazzell II has put up a 577-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes on 55 targets.

Jha'Quan Jackson has been the target of 41 passes and compiled 24 catches for 421 yards, an average of 38.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has recored 2,308 passing yards, or 209.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.8% of his passes and has recorded 17 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 26.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

Kevorian Barnes has rushed for 606 yards on 127 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Robert Henry has racked up 519 yards on 102 carries with nine touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus paces his squad with 964 receiving yards on 75 catches with nine touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has racked up 514 receiving yards (46.7 yards per game) and seven touchdowns on 29 receptions.

Devin McCuin has racked up 489 reciving yards (44.5 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

