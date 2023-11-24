Seth Jones Game Preview: Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs - November 24
Seth Jones will be in action when the Chicago Blackhawks and Toronto Maple Leafs face off at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. Looking to wager on Jones' props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.
Seth Jones vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)
Jones Season Stats Insights
- In 17 games this season, Jones has a plus-minus of -8, while averaging 25:26 on the ice per game.
- Jones has yet to score a goal this year through 17 games played.
- In seven of 17 games this season, Jones has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.
- Jones has an assist in seven of 17 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- Jones' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.
- There is a 42.6% chance of Jones having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Jones Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- The Maple Leafs are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 58 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 15th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|17
|Games
|3
|7
|Points
|1
|0
|Goals
|0
|7
|Assists
|1
