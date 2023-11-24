For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at 2:00 PM ET, is Reese Johnson a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Johnson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, but has not scored.

Johnson has zero points on the power play.

Johnson averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are conceding 58 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:45 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:41 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:21 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:18 Away L 4-3 10/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:39 Away L 8-1 10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:08 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:19 Home L 3-0 10/21/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 12:09 Home L 5-3 10/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:29 Away L 3-2

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

