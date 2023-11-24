For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at 2:00 PM ET, is Philipp Kurashev a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Kurashev stats and insights

Kurashev has scored in four of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 22.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 58 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

