Top Player Prop Bets for Penguins vs. Sabres on November 24, 2023
Sidney Crosby and Rasmus Dahlin are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Buffalo Sabres meet at KeyBank Center on Friday (opening faceoff at 6:00 PM ET).
Penguins vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Penguins vs. Sabres Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Crosby, who has scored 22 points in 18 games (12 goals and 10 assists).
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 18
|2
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 14
|3
|1
|4
|3
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)
Jake Guentzel is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) to the team.
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 19
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 14
|1
|1
|2
|1
Evgeni Malkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Evgeni Malkin has 18 total points for Pittsburgh, with nine goals and nine assists.
Malkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 19
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres
Rasmus Dahlin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Dahlin has scored four goals (0.2 per game) and collected 12 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Buffalo offense with 16 total points (0.8 per game).
Dahlin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 19
|1
|2
|3
|5
|at Jets
|Nov. 17
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Penguins
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
John-Jason Peterka Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
John-Jason Peterka has posted 15 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has eight goals and seven assists.
Peterka Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 19
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Jets
|Nov. 17
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Penguins
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|4
