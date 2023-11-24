The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-9) square off against the Buffalo Sabres (8-9-2) at KeyBank Center on Friday, November 24 at 6:00 PM ET on TNT and Max, with each team back in action after a loss. The Penguins fell to the New York Rangers 1-0 in their last outing, while the Sabres are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals.

In the past 10 contests, the Penguins have put up a record of 6-4-0. They have put up 35 goals, while their opponents have scored 21. They have gone on the power play 31 times during that span, and have capitalized with five goals (16.1% of opportunities).

The Sabres are 4-4-2 in the last 10 games, putting up 27 total goals (four power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 14.8%). They have conceded 33 goals to their opponents.

Here's our prediction for who will clinch the victory in Friday's game.

Penguins vs. Sabres Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final tally of Sabres 4, Penguins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Sabres (-105)

Sabres (-105) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Sabres (+1.5)

Penguins vs Sabres Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins are 9-9 overall and 1-0-1 in overtime matchups.

Pittsburgh is 1-2-0 (two points) in its three games decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Penguins scored just one goal, they lost.

Pittsburgh finished 1-5-0 in the six games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering two points).

The Penguins are 8-2-0 in the 10 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 16 points).

In the lone game when Pittsburgh has recorded a lone power-play goal, it won (two points).

In the 11 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 5-6-0 (10 points).

The Penguins' opponents have had more shots in seven games. The Penguins finished 4-3-0 in those contests (eight points).

Sabres Splits and Trends

The Sabres have a record of 8-9-2 this season and are 1-2-3 in overtime contests.

Buffalo has earned eight points (3-4-2) in its nine games decided by one goal.

This season the Sabres scored just one goal in three games and they lost every time.

Buffalo has one point (0-3-1) in four games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Sabres have scored at least three goals in 11 games, earning 17 points from those contests.

This season, Buffalo has capitalized on a single power-play goal in seven games and picked up eight points with a record of 3-2-2.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Buffalo is 4-4-0 (eight points).

The Sabres' opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Sabres went 4-5-2 in those contests (10 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 16th 3.22 Goals Scored 2.84 26th 6th 2.61 Goals Allowed 3.21 18th 1st 33.9 Shots 28.4 29th 19th 30.9 Shots Allowed 29.8 12th 25th 13.73% Power Play % 12.73% 27th 6th 85.71% Penalty Kill % 85.71% 6th

Penguins vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

