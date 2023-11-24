Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Marathon County, Wisconsin today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Marathon County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at D.C. Everest High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Schofield, WI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Crandon High School at Wausau West High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Wausau, WI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

