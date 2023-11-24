Lukas Reichel and the Chicago Blackhawks will meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. Prop bets for Reichel in that upcoming Blackhawks-Maple Leafs game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Lukas Reichel vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Reichel Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Reichel has averaged 15:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -10.

Reichel has a goal in one of his 17 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In four of 17 games this year, Reichel has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Reichel has an assist in three of 17 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Reichel hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Reichel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Reichel Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 58 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 17 Games 1 4 Points 0 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

