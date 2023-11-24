For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at 2:00 PM ET, is Lukas Reichel a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Reichel stats and insights

  • Reichel has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Reichel averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.2%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs have conceded 58 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Reichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:47 Away L 7-3
11/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:10 Home L 3-2
11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:28 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 18:28 Home L 4-2
11/12/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 15:54 Away L 4-3
11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:20 Away W 5-3
11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 13:54 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:59 Away L 8-1
10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:10 Away W 4-3 OT

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

