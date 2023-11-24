On Friday at 2:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Isaak Phillips going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Isaak Phillips score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Phillips stats and insights

Phillips is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Phillips has zero points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 58 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

