The Green Bay Phoenix (3-1) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Maryland Terrapins (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. This game is at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico TV: FloHoops

Green Bay vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix's 76.3 points per game are 11.1 fewer points than the 87.4 the Terrapins allow to opponents.

The 74.4 points per game the Terrapins record are 13.1 more points than the Phoenix give up (61.3).

When Maryland totals more than 61.3 points, it is 2-2.

When Green Bay gives up fewer than 74.4 points, it is 3-0.

The Terrapins shoot 38.8% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Phoenix allow defensively.

The Phoenix's 50.2 shooting percentage from the field is 2.4 higher than the Terrapins have given up.

Green Bay Schedule