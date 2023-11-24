Friday's contest features the Green Bay Phoenix (3-1) and the Maryland Terrapins (2-3) squaring off at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 76-74 win for Green Bay according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on November 24.

The Phoenix are coming off of an 85-52 victory against UMass in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Green Bay vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Green Bay vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 76, Maryland 74

Other Horizon Predictions

Green Bay Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Phoenix's +460 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game) was a result of scoring 67.9 points per game (125th in college basketball) while allowing 54.4 per outing (11th in college basketball).

Green Bay scored fewer points in conference action (67.2 per game) than overall (67.9).

At home, the Phoenix averaged 70.5 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 67.2.

At home, Green Bay gave up 51.9 points per game last season. On the road, it gave up 55.6.

