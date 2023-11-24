The Milwaukee Bucks, with Damian Lillard, hit the court versus the Washington Wizards at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Lillard had 27 points, five assists and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 119-116 loss against the Celtics.

In this piece we'll break down Lillard's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 26.5 24.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 Assists 6.5 6.2 PRA -- 35.3 PR -- 29.1 3PM 3.5 2.8



Damian Lillard Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 16.7% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.8 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.8 threes per game, or 17.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Lillard's opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 105.2 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 103.9 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

Conceding 123.9 points per game, the Wizards are the 29th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Conceding 50.9 rebounds per contest, the Wizards are the worst squad in the NBA.

The Wizards allow 29.3 assists per contest, worst in the NBA.

The Wizards are the 19th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13 made 3-pointers per game.

Damian Lillard vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 33 22 5 7 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.